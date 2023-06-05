P&G Health brings together Nerve Care experts At the ‘Demystifying Neuropathy Forum’ to commemorate Neuropathy Awareness Week

Maintaining good nerve health is intrinsic to leading a normal and healthy life. For someone suffering from nerve damage or Peripheral Neuropathy, the effects impact their quality of life as they are not able to go about their daily lives as comfortably as others. Lack of awareness around Neuropathy is still prevalent in many parts of the country and hence, it often gets misdiagnosed. In fact, various epidemiological studies from India have shown a wide prevalence of nerve damage varying from 5 to 2400 per 10,000 population. To tackle this effectively, greater awareness, education, and understanding of Neuropathy has become extremely vital. This can be achieved by bringing together a collective ecosystem of patients/consumers, their caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) who can shed light on the importance of nerve health and care.

As a leader in nerve care, P&G Health has continuously strived to educate and empower the ecosystem with the right information about Peripheral Neuropathy and its effects on the quality of life. This year, as a part of Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023, the company stepped up its efforts and brought together globally renowned health experts with over 3000 HCPs across Asia, India, Middle East, and Africa at the ‘Demystifying Neuropathy Forum’. Hosted in Mumbai and simulcast to 8 satellite locations, the symposium showcased the latest clinical guidance and research findings on screening and management of the growing public health concern of Peripheral Neuropathy.

The forum witnessed an esteemed panel of nerve care experts including Professor Rainer Freynhagen, MD, D.E.A.A., HOD- Anaesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, Pain Therapy & Palliative Care, Benedictus Krankenhaus Tutzing, Dr. Ankia Coetzee, Consultant Endocrinologist Department, Tygerberg Hospital, Cape Town South Africa, along with Dr. Shashank Joshi, President, Indian Academy of Diabetes; Prof. Dr. Satish Khadilkar, Dean and HOD, Department of Neurology, Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Center, India, Dr. Neeta (Shah) Mehta, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Bhatia Hospital Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. Sanjay Saran, Assistant Professor – Endocrinology, SMS Medical College and Associated Group Hospitals, Jaipur, Dr. Magesh Tiwaskar, Editor-in-chief, JAPI and Dr. Sanjay Kalra, Director and Endocrinologist, Bharti Hospital, Karnal among many others.

As a part of the ‘Demystify Neuropathy’ forum, the key experts shed light on some of the intrinsic themes around the subject; the high prevalence of Peripheral Neuropathy, the importance of early diagnosis and the role of vitamin B in supporting healthy nerves.

P&G Health has always relentlessly worked towards increasing awareness around Peripheral Neuropathy and the importance of nerve health. Kick-starting the event with a keynote address, Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health, said, “Nerve Care has always been a key therapy area for us at P&G Health. A large population of the country today suffers from Vitamin B deficiencies without knowing the causes and the risks associated with this condition including nerve damage. This was evident to us in 2021 when we conducted the 1st-ever nerve health survey. The survey revealed that over 60% of people ignore early signs of poor nerve health. Since then, we have increased our efforts to bridge this gap by increasing awareness about nerve health and empowering people to recognize the early symptoms and how it can be managed effectively. The Neuropathy Awareness Week is a testament to our efforts and a great platform for us to bring the entire ecosystem of nerve care experts together and discuss the condition so that the community is more informed and able to take diagnose patients better.”

Besides this, P&G Health also organised a slew of other activities to further shed light on the subject, educate the public on the importance of nerve health and provide tips on mitigating the effects of the condition. The company designed a one-of-its-kind nerve health café - an experiential that takes one through the journey of having peripheral neuropathy by enabling them to experience its symptoms.

top videos

The event and activations are a part of P&G Health’s ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ awareness campaign to commemorate Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023. The campaign is inspired by the symptoms such as numbness and tingling, shedding light on how people suffering from the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, negatively impacting their ability to get things done and consequentially their emotional wellbeing.

This is a Partnered Post.