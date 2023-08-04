Pre-order the transformative, ‘Made in India’ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 today and avail up to Rs 23,000 in benefits

It’s hard to believe that folding phones have evolved to such an extent that we’re already witness to the launch of 5th gen devices thanks to Samsung and the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold line. Folding phones have come a long way over the years, and the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 represent the pinnacle of folding phone tech and Samsung’s craft. These phones are faster, beautifully designed, will transform the way you work… and the best part? They’re made in India and available to pre book right now!

“Samsung is leading the mobile industry with innovations that set new standards of refinement and experience, thanks to our world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities. I am sure that our fifth generation of foldables smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 — will see higher adoption from tech-savvy consumers in India. These phones will be manufactured at our Noida factory. We are confident that Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will help us consolidate our smartphone leadership in the country,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung SWA.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: A new era of self-expression

The first thing that hits you when you look at the new Galaxy Z Flip5 is that massive new display on the front. Called the Flex Window, it’s 3.78 times larger than the one on the previous model, and thanks to Samsung’s software support, is one of the most functional and capable front displays on a folding phone yet. You get new widgets that take advantage of the display, a whole new camera and navigation experience, and so much more. You could even watch videos on that display without needing to flip open the phone!

This Flex Window measures 3.4” diagonally and blends seamlessly with the primary camera array. This screen is fully customizable with widgets, wallpapers, and more. You can place shortcuts for quick access here, including to the fantastic FlexCam, calendar, and more. Since the screen is large, it’s not just a notification window and can be used like a full-fledged primary interface for your phone for features like Samsung Pay, Google Maps, and a host of stunning home screens. You can even respond to messages and access Maps without opening the device.

This compact and stylish foldable’s most exciting feature is its ability to transform the camera experience. First up, selfies are leagues better because you can use the rear camera to take your pics, which is further enhanced with a fantastic and very capable portrait mode for suitably bokehlicious backgrounds.

More interestingly, there’s a mode called Dual Preview which lets your friends see how you’re framing the photo, allowing them to dynamically adjust their pose and expression as they prefer! Of course, FlexCam and that hinge also give you greater freedom to explore other, more creative camera angles. The cameras and processing are so advanced that images can rival those taken from DSLRs. You can even use creative filters to re-create studio like lighting effects.

Updates under the hood to the AI algorithms that process images helps greatly with de-noising and enhancing colour and tone at night. This is a Samsung phone, after all, and excellent Nightography is to be expected. Additionally, you can easily shoot clearer 10x zoom photos thanks to these very same AI chops.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Productivity powerhouse

If the Z Flip5 is a pocketable beast that transforms self-expression, the Z Fold5 is a pocketable beast that totally transforms smartphone productivity. Oh, and it also happens to be the thinnest and lightest folding phone that Samsung’s ever made.

When folded, it looks and functions like any other phone — with Samsung’s unique touches of course. Open it up, however, and you’re greeted with the largest display on a Galaxy phone yet! The 7.6” screen folds in the center, but thanks to some brilliant engineering and a new hinge, that familiar crease you’d find on most folding phones is virtually invisible. The display is 30% brighter than the one in the previous model, peaking at an eye-watering 1750 nits to drown at the glare of the sun when you’re working and having fun outside.

Samsung has really worked on the UI to take full advantage of that large screen. You have a large taskbar that gets you quick access to apps, two-handed drag and drop for desktop-like multitasking, a collection of third-party apps that are optimized for folding displays, and, the star of the show, the S Pen Fold Edition for enhanced real-time note taking and annotation.

Fittingly, the whole experience is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, offering never-before-seen power to Samsung’s folding phones. The chip not only enhances photographs and UI performance, but also allows for smooth, lag-free gaming thanks to cutting-edge AI and 5G, and class-leading performance. To take better advantage of this platform’s potential, Samsung has employed a powerful cooling system to ensure that temperatures never get too high and performance is consistent no matter how much you game.

Enhanced durability

These phones are pretty, transformative, and now more durable as well. They frame is made from aircraft-grade Armor Aluminum, and Corning’s impressive, virtually indestructible Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the front and rear of the phones. They’re also IPX8 rated for water resistance, and a new dual-rail hinge design improves the durability and ruggedness of the design.

A galaxy of offers and pre-order benefits

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are available at prices starting at Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 99,999 respectively. The Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black, while the Z Flip5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. The former is also available in Gray and Blue, and the latter in Gray, Green and Blue, colours exclusively available on Samsung.com.

Pre-booking the phone gets you benefits worth Rs 20,000 in the case of the Z Flip5, and Rs 23,000 in the case of the Z Fold 5. This includes a Rs 8,000 bank cashback offer and Rs 5,000-12,000 as an upgrade offer. You get the option to avail a 9-month no-cost EMI, and pre-ordering the 256 GB Z Fold5 earns you a free upgrade to the 512 GB model worth Rs 10,000 more! All devices can also be purchased offline at select retailers.

So what are you waiting for? Pre-book your phone today and #JoinTheFlipSide!

