Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available in Red and Sky Blue at your nearest store!

When it comes to flagship phones, nothing comes close to beating the features and performance of Samsung’s epic Galaxy S23 Ultra. Part of what makes the phone so special is its design, and the tasteful and elegant colours that Samsung offers the phone in. Two of the stand-out colours in the line include the Red and Sky Blue, both of which are now available at your nearest offline store!

Additionally, the S23 Ultra is Samsung’s most eco-friendly smartphone yet as it takes advantage of recycled glass and PET film materials for the exterior. The packaging is made from recycled paper, and you’ll even find ocean-bound plastic in areas such as the S-pen inner cover.

An epic camera system

As befitting a flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts of an array of the most epic camera sensors and lenses that one can fit in a smartphone. The star is of course that monster 200 MP wide-angle sensor — the biggest sensor on a Galaxy yet.

With intense light-absorbing capabilities and class-leading video stabilisation, this 200 MP unit is by itself one of the most powerful camera systems on a smartphone today. With 200 MP to play around with, you get to see detail and clarity like never before, allowing you to crop and zoom all the way to the centre of the frame

Paired with this epic camera are a 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP 10x telephoto, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto. The selfie camera, a 12 MP unit, captures sharp, flattering stills and video in any kind of light.

Why so many cameras? The array offers users unmatched flexibility when capturing images, and together with AI smarts, enable features like 100x digital zoom, epic low-light performance, night-portrait, exceptional digital bokeh, astro-hyperlapse, and more.

With this tech, photos and videos captured in low light and at night look amazing, allowing you to capture detailed images and video with little to no visible noise. Now this is nightography!

An epic feature-set

Rounding out the features are dual-SIM 5G support, 5 Gbps USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ax connectivity, UWB and NFC support, as well as that special S-Pen experience which only Samsung can offer.

The phone also supports Samsung Dex — where the phone transforms into a PC when connected to a monitor and peripherals — and seamless support within the Samsung ecosystem of smart devices.

Of course, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an armor aluminium frame, the phone is built to last. Samsung’s robust service network and years of guaranteed updates also ensure that the phone stays relevant for years to come.

On the sustainability front, Samsung has made a great deal of effort to mitigate the phone’s impact on the environment, starting with the phone’s packaging. The packaging is made from recycled paper, and even the protective film on the phone is made from a paper-based film. Recycled glass protects the front and rear, and a recycled PET film between the rear glass and back use up plastic that would have been discarded. The dye that’s giving you those epic red and blue shades is based on natural products.

Thanks to these efforts and more, including the way Samsung streamlined manufacturing and distribution, the S23 Ultra has received a PAS2050 certification by The Carbon Trust. The certification means that the S23 series meets an internationally recognised standards for sustainability and carbon footprinting.

Epic performance for an epic flagship

It goes without saying that an epic flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra needs to deliver epic performance, and it does! Samsung worked with Qualcomm to build a custom version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for galaxy. . This is one of the fastest smartphone SoCs around, and when paired with 12 GB of high-speed RAM and up to 1 TB of blisteringly fast storage, you’re looking at responsiveness and lag-free performance that borders on prescient.

Keeping things cool is a vapour chamber that’s 2.7x larger than the one in Samsung’s previous flagship. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support will keep the device topped up. This ensures that the phone stays cool during gaming sessions, and that you can experience stutter-free gaming or hours on end.

All that power drives a Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 2X in the name indicates that the display is far brighter than typical displays, offering incredible HDR support for an epic gaming and bingeing experience.

Epic prices and discounts

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online and offline starting at Rs 1,24,999 (with 256 GB of storage) in the special edition Sky Blue and Red variants.

Customers can own Galaxy S23 Ultra with up to Rs 18,000 in benefits and 12 months no-cost Bank EMI. The powerful S23 Ultra can be owned at just Rs 5,209 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via Samsung Finance+, HDFC CD, or Bajaj Finserv with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today to experience what a true flagship experience in 2023 should feel like!

This is a Partnered Post.