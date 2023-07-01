Sun Pharma’s #SecondBirthDate Initiative: The real story behind Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry's #SecondBirthDate mystery

In a world where hope can sometimes feel elusive, doctors serve as beacons of light, tirelessly dedicating themselves to saving lives. They hold an unparalleled position in society. They work towards reshaping lives and instilling hope in countless individuals, making the world a better place. Their enthusiastic endeavours, coupled with exceptional skills, make them true superheroes. Their enduring commitment to healing and invaluable efforts deserve our utmost appreciation.

Honouring the Real Life Heroes Who Save Lives

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharmaceutical company, has launched an inspiring initiative titled “#SecondBirthDate." This unique initiative aims to celebrate and honour the remarkable contributions made by doctors, who give our loved ones and us a second chance at life.

Prominent Personalities Unite to Amplify the Message

Amidst this inspiring campaign, a remarkable collaboration has taken shape, bringing together two prominent personalities: acclaimed cricketer Rishabh Pant and renowned actress Mahima Chaudhary. In a tribute to the doctors who have played a pivotal role in their lives, both Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhary have joined hands with Sun Pharma to express their heartfelt gratitude.

As gestures of appreciation, both celebrities took to their social media platforms and updated their social media handles with a second date of birth. This gesture carries a deep significance, accentuating the belief in a second chance and a fresh beginning, symbolized by the #SecondBirthDate. This collaborative attempt aims to raise awareness about the indispensable role played by medical professionals in granting people the opportunity to pursue their dreams by giving them a renewed lease on life.

In a remarkable twist of fate, both Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry have defied the odds and emerged stronger after facing life-threatening situations. Rishabh Pant’s survival story took shape after a terrifying car accident. His second date of birth - 05/01/23, represents the days following the accident and symbolizes his remarkable rebirth. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of doctors, Pant made a quick recovery and found himself granted a new lease on life. In a similar vein, Mahima Chaudhry faced her own battle against breast cancer, emerging as a true victor in her fight. Her second date of birth - 8/11/2022, represents the beginning of her courageous journey towards overcoming cancer. Through the dedication and expertise of doctors, she triumphed over cancer and now stands proudly as a symbol of resilience.

Their inspiring stories demonstrate the crucial role played by doctors in saving lives and providing individuals with renewed hope. It emphasizes the invaluable impact of medical professionals in the face of life-threatening challenges.

Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhary’s inspiring lead has sparked a ripple effect, with fans, influencers and celebrities joining the movement by changing their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. Notable personalities, including TV actor Chhavi Mittal, film actor Rahul Roy, and nutritionist Dr. Siddhant, have come forward to express their wholehearted gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives. These actions further amplify the message of Sun Pharma’s initiative, creating a wave of appreciation and admiration for the medical community.

Sun Pharma’s Salute to the Life-Giving Role of Doctors

As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day, Sun Pharma’s #SecondBirthDate initiative shines a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of doctors and the profound impact they have on society.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, expressed the company’s sentiment, stating, " Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. Please join this national movement to extend gratitude to our doctors who truly deserve a collective thank you from all of us, not just today, but every day."

You can visit www.secondbirthdate.com to download and send a personalized greeting to thank your doctors.

