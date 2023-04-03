Tata Power: Making Solar Power Adoption both Easy and Profitable for Businesses.

In the relentless pursuit of competitiveness and profitability, businesses are constantly seeking novel strategies to gain an edge. Backward integration is one approach that has emerged as a potent tool. By seizing control of the supply chain, companies can add value, reduce costs, and insulate themselves from future uncertainties.

When it comes to power supply, escalating electricity prices and the spectre of load shedding loom large, making backward integration a game-changer. India is newly an energy-positive nation but not yet immune to supply disruptions. In such a scenario, Tata Power is making owning one’s solar power source easy and accessible which opens up brand new vistas for the growing businesses in the country. Not only does owning your power generation make for more robust business contingency planning, but it also significantly impacts the business bottom line by fixing costs for one of the most significant inputs.

The Expertise Angle

As with all backward integrations, expertise is often the key roadblock. However, when it comes to creating solar power projects at scale, Tata Power has a proven track record of delivering large-scale projects in record implementation time and low break-even timelines.

Tata Power with its expertise of over 32+ years in the sector is helping Indian industries and businesses not only adopt renewable energy solutions but also empowering them to be energy independent. Tata Power has many success stories such as installing large projects across the diverse and challenging geography of India, and also completing projects in record time.

Tata Power executing a project of a 10MW plant for Jindal Aluminum Ltd’s (JAL) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, is a great example. This project was executed in just 4 months from the day the land was made available in January 2012. Tata Power’s ingenious design and engineering team completed this project in record time despite terrain-related challenges like rocky patches, undulations and even water bodies. Chitradurga also experiences high winds, which the engineers were able to account for in both construction and design of the solar farm. Moreover, the plant structure is designed for optimal sun exposure using adjustable angles, maximising plant performance and efficiency.

The project has been a resounding success. Not only does it generate 18,000 MWh of electricity per year, which satisfies JAL’s captive energy needs, but it also produces enough surplus electricity for JAL to sell back to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission grid, powering neighbouring suburbs. Local communities also benefit from the many skilled jobs this plant generates.

Another notable project is Tata Power’s 3 MW Solar Plant for Andhra Sugars in Kovvur which produces 15% of Andhra Sugar’s Kovvur plant’s electricity. Besides fixing their energy costs for the next 25 years, the plant is currently saving them 24 million INR per year, and helping them offset 2835 tonnes of CO2 annually. Similarly, SoftBank Group’s massive 300MW Solar Project in Pavagada, Karnataka helps them offset 2,52,197 tonnes of CO2 per year. This plant comprises an astonishing 9,05,138 modules and is spread across 270 acres. The most astonishing aspect of this development, however, is its timeline: Tata Power completed this project in just 6 months.

NTPC’s 100 MW Solar Power Plant spread across 500 acres in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh was delivered 3 months ahead of schedule. This project not only helps offset over 1,10,000 tonnes of CO2 annually but was also constructed in a way that maintains the natural ecosystem of the land it is built on.

THDCs 50 MW plant at Kasaragod Solar Park, Kerala, and GSECL’s 30 MW plant in Chandarva, Gujarat are other great examples of projects created on challenging terrain, in record time by Tata Power. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s own 300 MW plant in Dholera, Gujarat is spread over 1320 acres of land and uses a mind-boggling 8,73,012 modules. It is helping offset 704340 MT of CO2 per year.

However, the most visually stunning and most technically challenging project by Tata Power so far is the 101.6 MWp Floating Solar power project at Kayamkulam, Kerala on a 350-acre water body in a backwaters area. Aside from the fact that all these modules float on water, the project also includes a 5MW floating inverter platform, another first for Tata Power. This unique project not only offsets over 64142 tonnes of CO2 but also does so by occupying space that was otherwise unutilised. With this project, Tata Power is breaking new ground on where solar power plants can be located.

The Maintenance Angle

As with any sufficiently advanced piece of equipment, maintenance, timely repair and other interventions are key to maximising both output and longevity. Particularly when it comes to power generation, uptime is key. This is where Tata Power’s Operations and Maintenance offerings make it easy for their customers to make the switch: no stress of hiring, training and supervising specialists.

The Preventive Maintenance Packages include services that range from regular cleaning and maintenance, all the way up to circuit testing, IV curve tracing and thermal imaging. The Uptime Management offerings include services and systems that help prevent downtime through careful monitoring and timely alerts. Tata Power’s Network Operations Centre provides instant business insights to customers, helping them make the most of their investments. At the moment, Tata Power has more than 1 GW under their operations and maintenance program and has an average plant uptime of more than 99.6% and a proven performance ratio over industry norms of 85%.

International Appeal

Performance at these levels doesn’t go unnoticed. Tata Power is recognized as one of the premium Tier-1 bankable solar panel and module manufacturers internationally and has shipped over 2.5 GW modules globally. So far, the only continent where Tata Power modules aren’t present is Antarctica! Landmark projects include a 257 kWp plant at Bunde and a 3.41 MWp plant at Sittard Geleen, Netherlands; a 25 MW plant at Sonderborg, a 51MWp plant at Nees, and an 8.4MWp plant at Horslunde, Denmark; a 3.8 MWp plant at Herzogenrath, Germany and almost 50MWp across various projects in the UK. In the United States, Tata Power is behind the 3.37 MWp plant at Labish and a 2.94 MWp plant at Ballston, Oregon. Projects in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Bahrain round out Tata Power’s presence in the Middle East and Asia.

The Smart Thing To Do

The tie that binds all these projects is the value they drive, in solid monetary terms. The reason that we’re seeing increasing global adoption of rooftop solar and businesses setting up their solar power plants is that solar power adoption is great for the business’s bottom line and its longevity. The evolution of solar power technology creates a roadmap for all green technologies to follow - making it so easy, and so obviously beneficial that businesses do it not because they should but because it’s the profitable and smart thing to do.

Tata Power Solar has been a huge part of this journey by developing the technology itself, making it economically viable for players of all sizes, designing offerings that allow customers to outsource several roadblocks to Tata Power, and creating an ecosystem that enables themselves and others to innovate and thrive in the new marketplace.

This is what makes Tata Power #DependableAsTheSun.

This is a Partnered Post.

