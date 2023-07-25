The Dehydration Trap: Unveiling the Truth Behind Fizzy Drinks and Fruit Drinks

Advertisers the world over know the pull that sweet, fizzy drinks exert on our minds. Over the years we’ve been conditioned to want them when it’s hot, when it’s rainy, after an exhausting physical activity or outdoors or other similar situations or activities.

This advertising push is backed by ready availability - they’re everywhere, available in a variety of eye catching colours and tongue pleasing flavours. They’re refreshing, and they’re sweet. They are, however, not helping you quench your thirst. They are not hydrating you.

It’s natural to crave water. Our bodies are composed mostly of water, and maintaining adequate hydration is vital for overall well-being. Water supports various bodily functions, such as regulating body temperature, aiding digestion, lubricating joints, and transporting nutrients. That is however, just one half of the hydration equation.

Proper hydration is about fluid balance. In simple terms, this means having enough fluid and electrolytes in the body to keep electrical impulses firing between cells, keep your blood flowing, your skin moist, and your brain (and all other organs) happy. Electrolytes are essential minerals, like sodium, calcium, and potassium, that help our bodies regulate chemical reactions, maintain the balance between fluids inside and outside our cells, and more.

When our bodies’ fluid balance is disturbed, in other words, when we are dehydrated, it can lead to fatigue, impaired cognitive function, and even more severe health consequences.

Why Sugary Drinks Dehydrate Us

Now, when you are thirsty and you reach for your fizzy drink, it’s likely to have the opposite effect! While fizzy drinks do contain water, they also contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine—all of which can have diuretic effects. Diuretics promote increased urine production, potentially leading to dehydration.

Moreover, the high sugar content in fizzy drinks can further disrupt the body’s hydration balance. For this, we need to understand the process of osmosis: osmosis is the process by which molecules of a solvent tend to pass through a semipermeable membrane from a less concentrated solution into a more concentrated one. In plain terms, water moves towards concentrated solutions, to dilute the levels of whatever is dissolved in it (in this case, sugar).

Now, think about what happens in your body when your blood sugar rises. The water in your cells moves through the cell membranes and into your bloodstream, in an attempt to dilute your blood sugar concentrations. As cells lose water, they signal to the brain the need for more water. The brain in turn, triggers the urge to sip. What happens if what you’re sipping on is high in sugar? You feed the cycle of increased blood sugar and dehydration, rather than countering it.

Moreover, sugary drinks also create the cycle of blood sugar highs and crashes - leaving you feeling thirstier, more dehydrated, and probably cranky. Also, the carbonation in fizzy drinks can contribute to bloating and discomfort, making it less than ideal for staying properly hydrated.

‘Healthy’ Sugary Drinks

If you think that fruit drinks are a much ‘healthier’ alternative, think again. Not all fruit drinks are created equal. Many commercially available options contain added sugars, artificial flavours, and minimal actual fruit content. Even if you opt for fruit juices labelled as “no added sugar," you are still consuming approximately 20-26 grams of sugar per 240 milliliters of juice. To put it into perspective, that’s equivalent to the amount of sugar found in a typical fizzy soft drink.

Pure fruit juice can contribute to hydration, as it contains water and natural sugars. However, it’s important to note that the sugar content in fruit juice is concentrated, and excessive consumption can lead to blood sugar spikes and potential dehydration. Furthermore, the absence of fibre in fruit juice can cause a faster release of sugars into the bloodstream, further exacerbating these effects.

Truly Hydrating Drinks - Do They Even Exist?

Sure they do! Almost every culture in the world has hydrating drinks. In India, we have several traditional drinks like shikanji, chaas, aam panna, lassi, sol kadi, pannakam, mattha, to name a few. Each of these drinks balances some sort of fluid (water/curd/fruit pulp) with small amounts of sugars (jaggery, brown sugar, cane sugar), spices (too many to name!) and salts (black salt, pink salt, sea salt, table salt).

These drinks combine natural ingredients and salts to help you get back the electrolytes you’ve lost, helping you achieve fluid balance. After all, that’s what hydration is all about.

However, when someone is suffering from dehydration, a shikanji or chaas may not cut it. The key is to find something that effectively replenishes both fluids and electrolytes. In terms of reliability, nothing beats Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). Developed in the 1960s, ORS has consistently demonstrated life-saving effects for six decades. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has invested years of research into refining and perfecting the ORS formula, determining the ideal balance of salts, minerals, and electrolytes that our bodies need to recover from dehydration.

Fortunately, in India, we have had access to this life-saving and reliable hydration solution since 1972 in the form of Electral ORS found in many households. It is the solution your mother relied on when you experienced episodes of diarrhoea, vomiting, or even high fever. It is the product you trust in your own home and remains the top recommended ORS brand by doctors.

The earlier you address dehydration, the better the outcome. Always consult your doctor and always err on the side of caution. Remember, dehydration doesn’t need to be acute to hurt you.

Making Positive Changes

When it comes to our health, awareness is the first step towards making any positive change. To tackle the prevalent lack of awareness about dehydration and promote the importance of proper hydration, Electral and the News18 Network joined forces in 2022 to launch the Hydration for Health initiative. This collaborative initiative serves as a comprehensive platform, offering a wealth of knowledge and resources aimed at combating dehydration and its associated risks.

Take the time and educate yourself about hydration - after all, being properly hydrated is a good investment in your longevity, and in your performance. Learn which drinks are actually good for you, and you’d be surprised at how many tasty and healthy alternatives exist! Fizzy, sweet addictive drinks aren’t your only options! By making healthier beverage choices, you’ll not only stay hydrated but also nourish your brain and body with essential nutrients.

And remember, when it comes to tackling dehydration, Electral, as always, remains the gold standard.

