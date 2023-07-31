The Importance of Proper Tile Installation: Enhancing Durability and Aesthetics

For those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s, grey mosaic tiles bring back fond memories. Those were the tiles used in our schools, in our homes (if our parents worked for the government), and in the homes of our loved ones. In fact, for many of us, that’s what a ‘floor’ looked like.

Then came the roaring 90s - the licence raj was over, the economy opened up and suddenly we had choices. The middle class had money, and the aspirations to go with it. Our homes took on personalities. We had imported marble tiles and faux wooden floors and glass, porcelain, clay and vitrified tiles of every colour and finish and porosity.

Our homes took on a certain flair, a certain elegance, and we’ve never looked back. India’s tile industry is booming, with India now ranking amongst the top countries, along with Italy, Spain, Mexico and Turkey, where US and other markets source their tiles from. It’s safe to say that in India, when it comes to tiles, we are spoilt for choice.

However, the best looking and most durable tiles can turn into an eyesore if they aren’t installed properly. When space is created between the tile and the surface, tiles can crack or break, ruining the look of your floors and walls. The underlying surface can swell because of water damage, and cause the tiles to come loose, creating tripping hazards in your home.

For a first time home builder, knowing how to ensure that tiles are properly installed can save enormous time, money, effort and heartache in the long run.

Key steps that you should not miss while fixing tiles

It is crucial to get tiles fixed properly because when tiles are incorrectly fixed, a hollowed space is created between the tile and the surface. In such a scenario, the possibility of tiles getting cracked increases whenever pressure is applied on it - sometimes, this could be something as simple as a child jumping on that particular spot.

This will not only spoil the décor of your home, but also cost you a lot of money.

UltraTech created Tilefixo keeping in mind the crucial aspects of durability, performance, and quality of your tiles. The product has been designed to cater to all sorts of tiling requirements: internal flooring, external flooring, and walls.

Advantages of using UltraTech Tilefixo for tile fixing

There are several advantages of using Tilefixo:



UltraTech Tilefixo is a polymer modified cement.

It offers high strength, outstanding quality, and superior performance which means that your tiles are fixed efficiently and effectively.

It offers longevity and therefore saves money in the long run, that you would have ended-up spending in frequent tile repairs.

It is available in four variants for varied applications.

It improves the appearance of your home because of effective bonding between tiles and surface.

Removing broken tiles, grouting and right way to grout

When you notice a crack in tiles or a tile, it is important to remove all broken pieces of it including the smallest ones. When you remove these broken pieces, take care that you do not end-up damaging the adjacent tiles.

Once done with removing a particular tile or tiles, you need to select its correct replacement. Measure the tile to be replaced as accurately as you can, so that the new tile can fit precisely. If possible, carry the original tile to the shop where you plan to purchase the new tile.

The next step is grouting. There are two types of grout: Sanded and Unsanded grout. Sanded grout works best to fit tiles that are more than ⅛ inch apart while unsanded grout works best to fit tiles that are placed closer than ⅛ inch.

To apply the grout, you need to mix it with water so that it turns into a paste. Apply the grout evenly on the surface of the tile, but also take care to apply it beyond the edges so that it can reach all corners of the tile. Once you’ve fixed the tile, remove any grout that gets on the surface of your tile with utmost care. Once done, you need to wait for the grout to set for 24-hours to set.

UltraTech TileFixo’s best practices to fix the tile with the right tile fixer



First, you must clean the surface where you plan to fix the tile. Then, wet the surface.

Once the surface is wet, take drinking water in a clean container and mix it really well with the tile fixer in the ratio of 1:4 for best results.

Apply a 3-6mm thick layer of tile fixer on the surface and place the tile.

Use this mixture within 30-minutes of mixing it.

If you are placing wall tiles, start placing the tiles from the bottom to the top and never the other way round.

Make sure that there is no hollow space between the tile and the surface of the wall.

It is worth mentioning that with UltraTech’s Tilefixo, you can fix even big and natural tiles such as ceramic, marble, and granite without any hassle.

These best practices won’t just help you fix your tiles in the most effective manner, but improve their lifespan as well. If you choose to use UltraTech’s Tilefixo, you double up on these benefits by getting outstanding results, within your budget.

Tile fixing can be a tricky affair, unless you have the right solutions and the right knowledge.

So take the first step - learn all you can, whenever you have a few minutes. Arm yourself with the right information before meeting with your engineer, your contractor, your architect and even your local municipal worker. Give yourself the best chance at creating a home that you will be proud of, within your budget and on schedule.

