Want to build an emergency fund? Here's a detailed guide on how you can do it

Life is full of unexpected challenges, including financial difficulties. However, you can prepare for these situations by having an emergency fund. An emergency fund is like a shield that protects you from the storm of financial troubles. Its purpose is to prevent you from accumulating more debt or having to borrow money at the last minute. It provides you with a readily available source of cash when you need it the most.

Everyone’s situation is different, depending on factors like lifestyle, dependents, income, and unavoidable expenses. Typically, it is recommended to save six to nine months’ worth of mandatory expenses in a fixed deposit or liquid fund offered by a financial institution. The exact duration depends on your job security and business stability.

To ensure liquidity and minimal risk, it is advisable to invest a significant portion of your emergency fund in liquid funds. These funds offer better returns than traditional savings accounts and allow you to redeem your investment quickly.

Building an emergency fund takes time, especially considering the rising cost of living. You can accelerate your progress by using a debt mutual fund, which offers low risks and the opportunity to earn good returns. Starting a systematic investment plan (SIP) and automating your savings and investments can also help you reach your goal faster. Additionally, you can consider investing your annual bonus in these funds.

Emergency funds can be categorized into two types: long-term and short-term. Long-term funds are for major crises like natural disasters or unexpected medical emergencies. They offer slightly better returns but may take a few days to liquidate. On the other hand, short-term funds provide immediate accessibility and can be used for extreme emergencies until you gain access to your long-term funds.

When building an emergency fund, consider the following factors:

Determine your target emergency fund amount: Calculate how much money you need to cover three to six months of living expenses. Track your expenses: Review your monthly expenses and identify areas where you can save money. Create a budget and prioritize saving for your emergency fund. Automate savings: Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to a separate savings account specifically designated for your emergency fund. This ensures consistent saving without the need for manual action. Cut unnecessary expenses: Find ways to reduce discretionary spending, such as dining out or entertainment. Redirect the saved money towards your emergency fund. Increase your income: Explore opportunities to boost your income, like taking on a side job or freelancing. Direct the additional income to your emergency fund. Save windfalls and bonuses: If you receive unexpected money, resist the temptation to spend it all. Allocate a portion or the entire amount to your emergency fund. Reduce debt: Prioritize paying down high-interest debt like credit cards or personal loans. As you reduce your debt, allocate more money towards your emergency fund. Review and adjust: Regularly review your budget and track your progress. Make necessary adjustments to your saving strategy or budget to ensure you stay on track to meet your emergency fund goal.

Building an emergency fund requires time, consistency, planning, and disciplined financial management. Start small if needed and gradually increase your savings as you make progress. Stick to your predetermined criteria for using the emergency fund and be prepared for unexpected expenses in the short run.

A mutual fund scheme is NOT a DEPOSIT product and is not an obligation of, or guaranteed, or insured by the mutual fund or its AMC. Due to the nature of the underlying investments, the returns or the potential returns of a mutual fund product cannot be guaranteed. Historical performance, when presented, is purely for reference purposes and is not a guarantee of future results. Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product/scheme is suitable for them.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This is a Partnered Post.