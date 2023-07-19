Witness the grand revelation of the next Galaxy and get ready to #JoinTheFlipSide, on July 26, 2023

To say that Samsung’s foldables have shaken up the smartphone game would be something of an understatement, unlocking a whole new suite of capabilities in some of the most elegant and desirable chassis around. Since their unveiling some years ago, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip have flipped traditional mobile computing tropes on their heads thanks to a combination of superior craftsmanship and the phones’ transformative natures. There have been imitators, but even today, nearly half a decade later, few can match Samsung’s innovation and skill in the foldables space. Samsung set a high bar indeed.

Come July 26, 2023, however, that bar is set to be raised even higher, for that’s the date Samsung has chosen to unpack its next generation of foldables! Galaxy Unpacked will take place in Korea and will be streamed live from there. In addition to revolutionary new foldables, we’re also expecting to see a powerful new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch.

Unfolding a new era of multitasking

Traditional smartphones have, by necessity, had to offer a trade-off between pocketability and comfortable multi-tasking. You could get a compact, pocketable phone, but you’d have to sacrifice battery life and screen size, in turn sacrificing entertainment and multitasking. A larger phone could help, but then you’re stuck with a cumbersome glass slab that’s still not as convenient as a tablet.

With the Z Fold and the Z Flip, you get the best of both worlds! While the Fold looks like a traditional smartphone on the outside, it magically unfolds to a tablet-size screen and optimises its UI to match. You get an S Pen to play with, and you’re no longer limited to a single app, gaining the ability to run two apps side-by-side, multitasking across multiple windows, and even the ability to drag-n-drop items. The S Pen of course allows you to jot down notes on a glorious, notepad-sized canvas.

The Flip, on the other hand, takes convenience to another level, offering similar real-estate and multitasking capabilities as Samsung’s stellar Galaxy Note series, but conveniently folding shut to slip into the smallest of pockets.

Flipping out over cameras

The cameras in Samsung’s foldables are, in many ways, just as impressive as the phones themselves. Not only are they just as capable as the ones found in more traditional flagships, Samsung’s upped the game by leveraging the Flip’s and Fold’s hinges and secondary displays to let you use the superior rear cameras for selfies. The ingenious hinge design also lets you position the camera at any angle you like, making selfie sticks and tripods largely redundant.

All this only applies to the phones Samsung has released thus far, however. With a history of wowing audiences with spectacular events and even more impressive updates to its devices, we can’t wait to see what this year’s Galaxy Unpacked has to offer!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will stream live on Samsung.com on July 26, 2023 at 4.30 PM

