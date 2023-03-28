Witness the rise of a new generation of Sustainability Champions at the Sustainability100+ Awards

Institutions and collectives that can incentivise behaviour change through scalable innovations are the driving force behind every mass transformation. The sustainability transition, necessitated by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, rests largely on the pioneering efforts of various organisations working on different sustainability challenges. In the second season of Sustainability100+, a thought leadership platform created by AB InBev India and Network18, the impact of sustainable initiatives aimed at the grassroots has been appraised. The second season of Sustainability100+ culminates with awarding the first-ever Sustainability100+ Awards at the Grand Finale in New Delhi on March 31st, thereby establishing sustainability as a new field of excellence.

When Do-Gooders Compete

The Sustainability100+ Awards will be presented to Corporates, Startups and NGOs that have distinguished themselves through their efforts in Climate Action, Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship and Circular Packaging. They have been selected from thousands of entries, each showcasing a unique approach to solving a sustainability challenge. Some of the most prominent names in the business world have been nominated for their efforts in sustainability. Infosys Technologies is one of several companies that have made a commitment to go carbon neutral.. JSW Steel and Ultratech Cements have been nominated for their innovative products that are better for the environment. The startup category is a hotbed of innovation, with Ento Proteins nominated for turning wet waste into animal proteins and MapMyCrop, which provides intelligence to farmers and corporations by tapping into satellite data.

Braced For Impact

The NGO nominees range from Pragati Koraput, Model Gaon and Sankalp Taru Foundation, which use smart farming techniques to engender change. Others include djED Foundation, United Way of Bengaluru, and Swacchata Pukare, which are fostering water stewardship in different geographies. An esteemed jury of renowned sustainability leaders will choose the winners. Their assessment of the nominees will blend in quantifiable measurements of innovativeness, practical impact, and scalability. Every nominee in attendance at the Grand Finale will hope they win and bag the highest accolade available to sustainability-focused organisations in India.

The presence of some of the country’s tallest political and business leaders will add to the prestige of the Sustainability100+ Awards. A large audience of casual viewers and sustainability enthusiasts is also expected to tune in to streaming channels nationwide to witness the Grand Finale LIVE. They will rise to felicitate a new generation of Sustainability Champions, who will become role models of sustainable change that begins with a singular initiative. And the legacy of innovation they nurture will equip us to take better care of the world we live in.

