Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch Review: Expensive But Great Fitness Companion

Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch Review: With the rising demand for smartwatches due to increased interest in fitness and health tracking, major brands are introducing a range of smartwatches that offer various fitness features and health tracking options. From Apple and Samsung to Fitbit and Garmin, all tech brands are heavily investing in smartwatches.

After Apple introduced its “Watch Ultra," a pro smartwatch for iPhone users with advanced health features last year, the Android community eagerly anticipated a similar or even superior offering for the competition. That’s where the US-based smart wearable brand Garmin steps in, providing this option not only to Android users but also to iOS users with its latest Epix Pro smartwatches. This Epix Pro series is now directly competing with the Apple Watch Ultra.

Available at a starting price of Rs 1,11,990 in India, the next-gen Garmin Epix Pro Series smartwatches are specifically developed to meet the needs of athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts. I had the chance to extensively test this smartwatch for over two weeks and here’s my review on the same. Gramin Epix Pro is one of the most powerful and feature-rich smartwatches that comes with an AMOLED display, a rugged design, long battery life, and a wide range of features to track your health.

Let’s begin with the design and build of this Garmin smartwatch. The Epix Pro is made with premium materials like sapphire and titanium, it meets military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Despite, having a weight of 88 grams, the watch gives you a sweat-free wrist, even after using it for long durations. It might seem sizable, but it’s surprisingly light. However, the design is simple, featuring a circular dial, which might seem ordinary considering its price.

Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch Review: What’s Cool

Display: The Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen AMOLED and a responsive touchscreen. I was quite impressed with the screen quality. I tested it in various lighting situations, such as direct sunlight and even underwater during my swimming sessions, and the smartwatch performed admirably. The AMOLED display remained effective throughout my review period, and the Always On Display mode worked excellently as well.

The standout feature of this smartwatch lies in its exceptional health and fitness tracking capabilities, along with the wide range of available sports modes. It comes loaded with activities to track various sports, including hiking, running, biking, rowing, badminton, squash, table tennis, archery, kayaking, surfing, and swimming. It offers advanced training features to help you optimize your performance. This includes metrics like hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training load, and training status. The device is equipped with multi-band GPS for accurate navigation, it’s also designed for health monitoring, including Pulse Ox and sleep tracking.

I used the Garmin Epix Pro during my swimming sessions and I had the chance to check an in-depth analysis of my fitness level, how many calories I burnt, my heart rate during my swims, my strokes, the distance I covered during the session, and much more. The advanced tracking features on this smartwatch offered a thorough and detailed analysis of my performance. Additionally, I’m attaching a few pictures to provide an idea of the level of detail the watch offers.

Battery: The Gramin Epix Pro offers up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Throughout my review period, the battery performance met expectations. Even with the Always-On Display (AOD) active, the battery held up well. Even in power-saving mode with just 4% battery remaining, it managed to last for over 4 days.

Connectivity And Features: Well we all know that to use the Apple Watch Ultra, you must need an iPhone, however, this Gramin watch is compatible with both Android and iPhones and works smoothly on both devices. Notably, this smartwatch boasts a 10 ATM water resistance rating, a unique red torch feature, real-time stock updates, weather notifications, WhatsApp alerts, and more.

Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch Review: What’s Not Cool

Design: While the smartwatch offers a plethora of impressive features, there are some design aspects that could be better. If you are using a smartwatch that costs more than 1 lakh, it should be visually appealing, which unfortunately is lacking in the case of the Epix Pro.

Touch And Too Many Buttons: In my experience, I noticed that the touch response on the display was slightly slower compared to the competition. Additionally, I found the user interface of the smartwatch a bit complex. It should be more user-friendly. Another point to consider is that the device has a total of 5 buttons – 2 on the right side and 3 on the left. This could be harder to understand for people who like things to be simple. The arrangement of the 5 buttons along with the interface complexity can be a bit overwhelming for some users.

Garmin Epix Pro Smartwatch Review: Verdict

The Garmin Epix Pro smartwatch, priced at 1,11,990 in India, impresses with fitness-focused features, big battery life, and an AMOLED display. It is excellent for tracking your health, making it a strong exercise companion compared to competitors. However, the design and the UI could be improved.