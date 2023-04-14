CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » 12000 Indian Govt Websites Targeted By Hackers From Indonesia: Report
1-MIN READ

12000 Indian Govt Websites Targeted By Hackers From Indonesia: Report

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 07:00 IST

Delhi, India

The latest cybersecurity alert comes from the Home Ministry division

The latest cybersecurity alert comes from the Home Ministry division

Cyberattacks on the government systems have become a concern and the new alert caters to both state and central agencies.

In its latest alert note, the Indian government has been alerted about danger posed to around 12000 government websites that are being targeted by a hacker group from Indonesia. The details of this note from the government have been quoted in a report from MoneyControl, adding that the government officials have been told to protect themselves from any possible intrusion they detect.

The alert comes from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) which is the security agency for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report says that the I4C has warned that the hacker group was targeting crucial divisions of the government via denial of service (DoS) and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

These forms of attacks aim to cripple the systems by pushing data from multiple systems. The bigger concern for the I4C comes via the list of government websites that are allegedly being targeted by the hackers, which includes both the state and central government websites.

The alert in itself sounds severe, and the warning given to the government employees features the general cyber hygiene tips like; not to click or open emails from unknown senders, make sure all the government systems are up-to-date on their software versions. Having a robust cybersecurity in place has become pivotal, not only for business but major government bodies as well.

Cyber warfare poses a big threat, and the lack of geographical boundaries with these attacks mean the hacker can sit in one corner of the world and infiltrate through the compromised systems to steal confidential data that could be dangerous for all concerned parties.

Not that long ago, the systems of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was breached, which was later confirmed to be a massive ransomware attack. The hospital database was unavailable for a few days, putting the patients and the healthcare system at AIIMS in jeopardy. These events are a clear sign that the infrastructure needs immediate attention and the I4C will be crucial in tightening the loopholes to avoid such mishaps from here on.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. AIIMS hospital
  2. cyberattack
first published:April 14, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 07:00 IST