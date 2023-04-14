12000 Indian Govt Websites Targeted By Hackers From Indonesia: Report

In its latest alert note, the Indian government has been alerted about danger posed to around 12000 government websites that are being targeted by a hacker group from Indonesia. The details of this note from the government have been quoted in a report from MoneyControl, adding that the government officials have been told to protect themselves from any possible intrusion they detect.

The alert comes from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) which is the security agency for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report says that the I4C has warned that the hacker group was targeting crucial divisions of the government via denial of service (DoS) and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

These forms of attacks aim to cripple the systems by pushing data from multiple systems. The bigger concern for the I4C comes via the list of government websites that are allegedly being targeted by the hackers, which includes both the state and central government websites.

The alert in itself sounds severe, and the warning given to the government employees features the general cyber hygiene tips like; not to click or open emails from unknown senders, make sure all the government systems are up-to-date on their software versions. Having a robust cybersecurity in place has become pivotal, not only for business but major government bodies as well.

Cyber warfare poses a big threat, and the lack of geographical boundaries with these attacks mean the hacker can sit in one corner of the world and infiltrate through the compromised systems to steal confidential data that could be dangerous for all concerned parties.

Not that long ago, the systems of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was breached, which was later confirmed to be a massive ransomware attack. The hospital database was unavailable for a few days, putting the patients and the healthcare system at AIIMS in jeopardy. These events are a clear sign that the infrastructure needs immediate attention and the I4C will be crucial in tightening the loopholes to avoid such mishaps from here on.

