5 Top Features Of JioBharat 4G Mobile At Rs 999

JioBharat 4G phone has launched in India on Monday and the biggest appeal of the phone is that it is priced at just Rs 999 and will be offered with some of the cheapest 4G data plans for consumers.

JioBharat 4G phone wants to help feature phone users to upgrade without splurging money and still get features like 4G VoLTE calls, data internet and more. You also have support for UPI payments via JioPay on the device. Here are some of the key features of the JioBharat 4G that is going to make it success.

JioBharat 4G Key Features

- JioBharat 4G phone will be available for a price of Rs 999 which makes it the most-affordable phone with internet connectivity.

- JioBharat 4G phone is powered by the JioBharat platform that leverages device and network capabilities to deliver

internet-enabled services on entry-level phones.

- You get special JioBharat 4G plans that give you unlimited voice calls and data usage at a cheaper price than competition.

- JioBharat 4G supports Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments with JioPay for users

- You can access popular apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn and FM Radio on JioBharat 4G phone

- You also get a camera which lets you capture visuals.

Jio wants to start the beta trial for JioBharat for 1 million phones from 7 July onwards. It will be carried out across 6500 tehsils which allows Jio to connect with millions of people in these regions. Jio is also working with other brands like Karbonn to adopt the Jio Bharat platform to build Jio Bharat phones. With the JioBharat phone, Jio will truly mark the beginning of Digital Freedom for 250 million feature phone users in India who can finally access the internet on their handset.