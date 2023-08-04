5 Things That May Happen After Restriction On Laptop Imports In India

Earlier this week, the Indian government issued an order which restricts imports of laptops, PCs, tablets and more in the country. The move is seen as a push for local manufacturing, which bodes well in the long term. But for now, people eager to buy a new laptop or PC will be keeping a close eye on how the new restriction on import affects their choices and which brands can cater to their demands, at least in the coming months.

The PC segment has stagnated as a whole, after the higher-than-expected demand run during the pandemic. Recent industry data suggests the market has slowed down, and the new ruling is unlikely to help with the push needed for higher demand.

Here are five things that may happen because of the import restrictions:

1. Delayed launches - New laptop launch and availability could be delayed because registering each product will be a lengthy process. This change could also hamper movement of spare parts of premium laptops that are hard to repair without the help from the company.

2. Prices go up - With the import restriction, it is likely that the prices of latest laptops could go up in the market. So, if you have been planning to shell out over a lakh on the new laptop, you might have to increase the budget for the same product.

3. No more foreign shopping - Your relatives in the US could face issues in helping you buy the cheaper MacBooks because of the import restrictions.

4. Less discounts - The new rule could also force the offline stores to stop giving attractive discounts on laptops.

5. Less options - Brands could have less models to sell in the country, reducing the option for buyers. This could impact the low-cost laptop segment, as brands will now look at launching expensive laptops/tablets with difficulty in importing.