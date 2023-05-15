8 Non-Google Pixel Smartphones You Can Download Latest Android 14 In India Right Now

The US-based tech giant Google recently announced the release of the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android 14, during the I/O 2023 keynote. While Google Pixel phones typically receive updates first, non-Pixel smartphone users in India can also download Android 14 via the beta update.

Several smartphone brands in India, including Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, Nothing and iQoo, have started rolling out the second beta version of Android 14 to their select devices. This means that users can test the new features of the operating system before its official release.

Here are non-Pixel smartphones eligible in India for the Android 14 Beta 2 update

- OnePlus 11

- Nothing Phone (1)

- iQOO 11

- Vivo X90 Pro

- Xiaomi 13 Pro

- Oppo Find N2 Flip

- Tecno Camon 20 Series

- Realme GT 2 Pro

How To Download Android 14 Beta Version

Pixel phone users can easily access the Android 14 beta operating system through the Android developer’s platform. However, for users of non-Pixel Android smartphones, the process of downloading the latest beta 2 updates is slightly different. They can visit their respective company’s website and find the necessary instructions and files to download and install Android 14 beta 2 on their devices.

Android 14 beta 2 Features

The recently released Android 14 Beta 2 introduces a range of exciting features, performance enhancements, and privacy improvements to the popular mobile operating system. You have new wallpaper customization options, including the ability to bring text and widgets, as well as create wallpapers with emojis.

top videos

This version also has some privacy-centric features like alerting users when an app wants to share their location data with third-party apps. Android 14 is also expected to offer lossless audio over USB which is critical for the success of the feature in years to come.

For visual changes, Android 14 gets native support for 10-bit HDR quality, which is now a given since most phones offer the technology. Google is likely to have a couple of more Android 14 beta versions before the public rollout is announced closer to the launch of the next Pixel series phones later this year.