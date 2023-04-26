8-year-old Girl Dies After Smartphone Explodes; Was It Redmi Note 5 Pro? Xiaomi Reacts

In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl named Adithya Sree, resident of Thrissur, Kerala lost her life after the smartphone she was using to watch videos online exploded. According to a report by news agency PTI, the police confirmed that the incident took place around 10.30PM on April 25. The class 3 student, daughter of a former member of Pazhayannur block panchayat Ashok Kumar and Soumya, was watching videos when the smartphone exploded in front of her face.

The local police have already registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. While the police haven’t officially revealed details about the smartphone or the brand, reports claim that it was a Redmi Note 5 Pro that had exploded and killed the child. The budget-friendly Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in February 2018 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

News18 Tech reached out to Xiaomi for an official statement. Xiaomi India spokesperson said, “There are some reports that state this is a Redmi phone which is yet to be established, given the matter is currently being investigated.”

The initial cause for the explosion is said to be overheating of the battery. As of now, there’s very little information about the condition of the old Redmi Note 5 Pro. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has said that the company will support the family.

“At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. We stand with the family in this time of difficulty and hope to support them in any way possible. There are some reports that state this is a Redmi phone which is yet to be established, given the matter is currently being investigated. We will work with the authorities to determine the actual cause of the incident and will support them in any required manner,” said Xiaomi India spokesperson.

