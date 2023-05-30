CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Launched With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor: Price & Specifications
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Launched With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor: Price & Specifications

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 70,990.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop: Taiwanese tech giant Acer on Monday launched the new Aspire 5 gaming laptop in India. The new Acer laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Price And Availability

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 70,990, and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Specifications

With a sleek and lightweight design,the Aspire 5 is a portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, this laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), managed by Intel Thread Director.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs.

The laptop comes 14.0-inch display comes with IPS technology and boasts a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop claims to be environment-friendly with a mercury-free display and metal chassis.

For connectivity, the laptop has a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless. The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

    “As the demand for casual gaming continues to rise, customers are looking for bigger screens and immersive experiences that deliver top-notch performance. With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said.

    About the Author
    Bharat Upadhyay
    Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
