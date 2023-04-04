Acer Launches New Aspire 3 With Intel Core i3 Processor In India: Price, Availability & Specifications

Taiwanese tech giant Acer has launched a new Aspire 3 laptop in India, which is powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 14 and 15.6-inch full HD display. The laptop is also equipped with up to 11 hours of battery life and Windows 11. Aspire 3 is available from Rs. 39,999 on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Acer stores pan India.

“With performance at its core, this laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR5 memory onboard and a 14 or 15.6 inch full HD display along with Acer PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction audio system which effectively analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode," the company said in a statement.

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Specifications

According to the company, the new Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.7 kg and 18.9 mm thickness and the Aspire 3 14-inch laptop with Metal A Cover is 18.9 mm thick and 1.5 kg only.

It comes in 14 and 15.6-inch display options and is equipped with two stereo speakers, microphones and features the brand’s voice technology for AI noise reduction. There is a 720p HD webcam onboard.

Under the hood, the Acer Aspire 3 houses the Intel Core i3-N305 processor. It packs 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features an enhanced thermal system with a larger fan surface area for heat dissipation. Additionally, it offers faster and more reliable connectivity, with nearly 3X faster browsing, streaming, and collaborating speeds.

It is claimed to deliver 11 hours of battery life and runs on Windows 11 OS with a wake-on-voice feature via Cortana. Connectivity options on the Aspire 3 include a USB-C port, Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI 2.1, Kensington lock, and a headphone jack.

