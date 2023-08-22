Acer One 8, One 10 Tablets Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Acer has launched its two new tablets — the Acer One 8 and the Acer One 10 — in India. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8768 octa-core processor, run on the Android 12 OS, and offer expandable storage of up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

Acer One 8, Acer One 10 Tablets: Price And Availability

According to the company, Acer One 8 and One 10 tablets, starts at Rs 12,990 and 17,990 respectively. There are available in all Acer exclusive stores and e-stores.

Acer One 8, Acer One 10 Tablets: Specifications

The Acer One 8 sports a 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS screen, while the One 10 boasts a larger 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS Incell Panel Technology display, to provide an immersive viewing experience. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8768 chipset and operating on the Android 12.0 system, allowing effortless navigation through apps and content.

Additionally, both tablets support expandable storage of up to 1TB through a micro-SD card, ensuring convenient storage and accessibility of apps, files, photos, and media. The tablets incorporate 4G (SIM), WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 for internet browsing and quick data transfer. They also come with GPS capabilities for accurate navigation and location-based services

For optics, the One 8 tablet is equipped with a 2MP fixed-focus front camera and an 8MP rear camera, while the One 10 tablet comes with a 5MP fixed-focus front camera and a 13MP dual rear camera with a Sony IMX Sensor. The rear camera offers digital zoom and auto-focus capabilities, the company said.

“We are thrilled to introduce One 8 and One 10 tablets, our latest tablets that offer an exciting combination of performance, versatility, and stylish design. These tablets aim to empower users with seamless productivity and immersive entertainment experiences while on the move. They feature powerful processors, ample storage, and vibrant displays, striking a perfect balance between functionality and portability," said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India.