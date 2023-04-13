Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Price, Specifications and More

Taiwanese tech giant Acer has announced the launch of its new premium professional gaming laptop — the Acer Predator Helios 16 in India. The new gaming laptop from Acer is equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop: Price

The Acer Predator Helios 16 laptop is available from Rs 1,99,990 on store.acer.com and Acer Exclusive Stores. The new laptop is available for purchase on the company’s official website and its offline stores.

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop: Specifications

The new Acer laptop features a large 16-inch IPS LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and 240Hz screen refresh rate support. The Acer Predator Helios 16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX processor and is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The machine has a 16 GB of DDR5 memory, which is upgradable up to 32GB and there is 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Gamers can easily access the upgraded PredatorSense utility app and switch between different operation modes with the redesigned RGB keyboard. It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro, Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX 1675i, and Ethernet E2600.

The company has added an advanced cooling system, which includes 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease. The Acer Predator Helios 16 comes with a 90Wh battery and is rated to last up to 4 hours on a single charge.

For connectivity, it has the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, USB 3.2 Gen2, two incredibly fast Thunderbolt, 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1.

“We are confident that the Predator Helios 16 will take gaming to new heights and provide users with an exceptional gaming experience. It is the ultimate powerhouse that gamers or content creators should aspire to have," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer said.

