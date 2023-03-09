Acer Suffers Massive Data Breach, 160GB Of Data Put Up For Sale

Acer is the latest company to face a massive data breach with 160GB of data exposed and put up on sale to the highest bidder. Acer has confirmed the event, claiming that the hackers were able to hack the server that was hosting documents used by the company’s technicians.

Acer assures people that out of the vast repository of stolen data it does not believe that the hackers have got access to consumer data which could affect millions.

While the company did not give the details of the amount of data breached, a new post was spotted on a popular hacking forum where the hacker is offering 160GB of data stolen from Acer last month. The hacker claims the stolen data from Acer includes technical manuals, software tools, product documentation of phones, tablets and laptops. ISO files and much more.

Acer has confirmed that it is still investigating the matter but has not seen any evidence of any customer data stored on the hacked server. “We have recently detected an incident of unauthorised access to one of our document servers for repair technicians. While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server,” Acer was quoted saying in this report by BleepingComputer.

Acer has not given any concerning details for its customers but data breaches generally have some kind of impact on people who use their products.

Technicians usually keep a track record of all the repairs done, and even have some data around the consumer. So it is possible the hackers could try to phish for victims via their email IDs, or worse mobile numbers. So, we suggest all Acer users should be aware of such prospects and not open links from unknown mail IDs and messages.

