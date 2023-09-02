Aditya L1 Latest News Updates: ISRO Solar Mission Launch Today At 11:50 AM - How To Watch LIVE

Aditya L1 Mission Latest Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready with its next space mission in a space of 2 months, as the space agency gears up for its first-ever mission to the sun on Saturday, September 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. After successfully landing on the south side of the Moon with the Chandrayaan 3, ISRO is running down the clock for the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission which is going to be India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun.

The stage is finally set! ISRO’s Aditya L1 solar mission is launching at 11:50 a.m. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Aditya-L1 solar mission live telecast will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV from 11.50 AM (IST).

and a few quick facts:🔸Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.🔸The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the… pic.twitter.com/N9qhBzZMMW — ISRO (@isro) September 1, 2023

ISRO says that Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun.

Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.

ISRO on Wednesday said that the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks were completed.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s Aditya L-1 is set to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The main objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are to study the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere (chromosphere and corona) and investigate heating mechanisms, plasma physics, and solar phenomena like coronal mass ejections and flares.

This mission is confirmed to have seven payloads on board that will observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) will provide greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather.

The four payloads of Aditya L1 will directly view the Sun using the special vantage point L1 and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The ISRO official also added that the mission is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions. Aditya-L1 has been developed by U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and it arrived at ISRO’s spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month. Aditya L1 mission has been developed at an estimated budget of Rs 424 crore.

The scientific studies by the satellite will enhance our current understanding of the Solar Corona and also provide vital data for space weather studies", ISRO officials had said earlier this year.

ISRO is going to use the PSLV-C57 launch vehicle to jumpstart the Aditya L-1 mission. The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is at a distance of 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

The positioning of the spacecraft in the halo orbit around the L1 point will help the agency to view the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. It will observe the Sun from a close distance and gather information about its atmosphere and magnetic field.