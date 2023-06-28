Aditya L1 Mission To Sun Targeted For August-End Launch: ISRO Chief Confirms

ISRO is going to have a busy few weeks as it gears up for multiple missions, including the Chandrayaan III lunar mission that is likely to take off sometime next month. But the space agency has another important focus with the first-ever mission to the Sun lined up in the form of the Aditya L1 Mission, which as per S Somanath, ISRO Chief, will be ready by August-end.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event, Somanath was quizzed about the status of the Aditya L1 mission and when its launch is expected. “Satellites are now getting integrated and payloads developed by various agencies have reached the satellite centre, " he was quoted saying by ANI in a report. “It will be going through a series of tests like vibrations and so many things, " he adds.

He also talks about the launch vehicle for the mission to the Sun and reiterates the heavy load the space agency is going to pull off in the coming weeks. “The mission payloads go into a PSLV but we have another launch scheduled, so our target for Aditya L1 mission is August-end, " Somanath said in the video.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun, and earlier it was confirmed to be launched by June or July. But with Chandrayaan III coming into the mix, ISRO seems to have pushed the launch timeline to August, which gives the agency more time for its tests and other inputs.

This mission is confirmed to have seven payloads on board that will observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) will provide greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather, according to ISRO officials.

The scientific studies by the satellite will enhance our current understanding of the Solar Corona and also provide vital data for space weather studies", ISRO officials had said earlier this year.