CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Adobe Co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At 82
1-MIN READ

Adobe Co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At 82

Reuters

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST

California, USA

Adobe's other co-founder Charles Geschke also passed away last year.

Adobe's other co-founder Charles Geschke also passed away last year.

Photoshop maker Adobe's cofounder John Warnock died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement early on Sunday.

Photoshop maker Adobe’s co-founder John Warnock died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement early on Sunday.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an email sent to employees.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Geschke, until 2017.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Tags:
  1. Adobe
first published:August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST