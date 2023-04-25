CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » Adobe Expands India Footprint, Opens New Office To Host 2,000 Employees
1-MIN READ

Adobe Expands India Footprint, Opens New Office To Host 2,000 Employees

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:24 IST

New Delhi, India

India is Adobe's largest employee base outside the US.

India is Adobe's largest employee base outside the US.

Earlier last month, Adobe had announced the opening of its new Founders Tower in San Jose, California.

Software major Adobe on Monday announced the opening of a state-of-the-art office tower in Bengaluru that will host over 2,000 employees.

With over 7,800 employees spread across five campuses in the country, India is Adobe’s largest employee base outside the US, and a major hub for software innovation, and business development.

“Adobe was among the first technology companies to invest in India 25 years ago. Today, our India teams are central to Adobe’s global innovation agenda and cross cloud leadership," said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager - Adobe India and SVP - Document Cloud, Adobe.

The India teams are leading the charge on digital learning and print business, fuelling development of products across Document Cloud, furthering the reach of Experience Cloud solutions and reimagining Creative apps ecosystem with AI-led innovation.

“Our Bengaluru office expansion marks the next chapter in Adobe’s incredible journey in India, Modi added.

Earlier last month, Adobe had announced the opening of its new Founders Tower in San Jose, California.

RELATED NEWS

“With the opening of our new office tower, we’re expanding our presence and commitment to India, adding capacity and growing our innovation out of the Bengaluru campus," said Abdul Jaleel, ?Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe India.

The new building design embraces a digital-first mindset that represents Adobe’s hybrid workplace philosophy centered around empowering employees to come together for the moments that matter, build connections, foster community, and enable creativity.

On each floor, employees can take advantage of unique spaces like quiet focus rooms, collaborative co-working spaces, modern workstations, vibrant meeting rooms and more, said the company.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Adobe
first published:April 25, 2023, 08:24 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 08:24 IST