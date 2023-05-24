Adobe Introduces 'Generative Fill' AI In Photoshop, Enabling Image Creation Through Text Prompts

With AI being the buzzword this year, following Google and Microsoft, Adobe is now bringing generative AI to its core product—Photoshop. Called ‘Generative Fill,’ it allows users to create or modify images using text prompts, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, but integrated directly into Adobe Photoshop.

Adobe’s Generative Fill technology is powered by Adobe Firefly, their in-house generative AI model. It is comparable to GPT for ChatGPT or PaLM 2 for Google Bard. Adobe says that Firefly AI is trained on Adobe Stock Images and can generate original, commercially viable content while respecting copyrights, brands, and intellectual property.

The company claims that with the addition of Generative Fill, “two imaging powerhouses together—Photoshop and generative AI” will enable users in creating content right inside Photoshop with a simple text prompt and later, edit it using the plethora of tools Photoshop has.

Further, with Generative Fill, users will be able to create objects and backgrounds, remove objects, and even extend an image. A

The company has even added a new Contextual Task Bar to Photoshop that will make generating content quite the cakewalk.

top videos

“The Contextual Task Bar with the Generative Fill button pops onto your screen every time you make a selection so you can choose to continue forward with your normal selections workflow, or try generating something new like the extended crop in the image above that I generated with one click of the Generative Fill button and no text prompt at all, Adobe said in a blog post.

As far as availability goes, the feature is currently in beta and only available in Photoshop (Beta); and will be only available for users above 18 years of age with a Creative Cloud Individual license.