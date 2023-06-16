CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » AI-Powered LinkedIn Ads Looks to Expand Reach Amid Economic Uncertainty
1-MIN READ

AI-Powered LinkedIn Ads Looks to Expand Reach Amid Economic Uncertainty

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 01:13 IST

United States of America (USA)

This comes after LinkedIn introduced AI features to help advertisers write ad content, part of a strategy to expand its ads business

Microsoft Corp-owned LinkedIn said on Thursday it was working on a video advertising product that would allow marketers to target users of the professional networking site while they watch content on streaming services.

This comes after LinkedIn introduced AI features to help advertisers write ad content, part of a strategy to expand its ads business at a time when economic uncertainties have hit advertising budgets.

“In-stream video ads can change the way brands and buyers reach and engage their audiences," Penry Price, vice president of marketing solutions at LinkedIn, told Reuters.

LinkedIn’s revenue jumped 34% to $3.5 billion last year, helped by advertising demand and a strong job market.

The company generates revenue from ad sales and subscriptions for recruiters, job seekers and sales professionals.

The Information reported the news earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. linkedin
  2. tech
  3. microsoft
  4. ai
first published:June 16, 2023, 01:13 IST
last updated:June 16, 2023, 01:13 IST