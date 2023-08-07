Airtel Xtreme AirFiber Wi-Fi Service Launched But Only In These Cities For Now

Airtel has launched its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering called Airtel Xstream AirFiber in India this week. The new wireless device is powered by 5G network from the operator and is available for its consumers in Delhi and Mumbai for now.

The whole purpose of having the Xstream AirFiber device is that it will offer internet to people who live in fibre-dark areas, where they don’t get access to the high-speed data connectivity. Xstream AirFiber will be looking to solve that problem for its users.

This is a plug-and-play device that supports in-built Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that is claimed to widen the indoor coverage. The AirFiber is claimed to let you connect up to 64 devices simultaneously. The telco says the installation process is easy and can be done by the customer themselves.

Airtel Xtreme AirFiber Price In India And Plan Details

Airtel has confirmed that it plans to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner. The wireless home Wi-Fi service from Airtel is available with a Rs 799 plan that offers up to 100Mbps data speed.

Airtel says you can sign up for the plan for a duration of six months, and for that you need to pay Rs 4,435 and a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.

The telco has explained that any Airtel customer in these cities can walk into select Airtel stores to sign up for the Xstream AirFiber device and its service.