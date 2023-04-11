Alibaba Unveils Tongyi Qianwen, An AI Model Similar To ChatGPT: Know More

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company’s business applications in the near future.

It will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba’s workplace messaging app and it can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails and draft business proposals, the company said in a statement. It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba’s voice assistant.

Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models.

Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba’s proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models.

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on Monday introduced an AI-powered chatbot called ”SenseChat”. Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Xu Li took the stage to demonstrate the large AI model SenseNova and a user-facing chatbot called SenseChat.

SenseChat is based on the company’s big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li. Xu showed off how SenseChat could tell a story about a cat catching fish, with multiple rounds of questions and responses.

Then he demonstrated how the bot could help with writing computer code, taking in layman-level questions in English or Chinese and then translating them into a workable product, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, he said that now human programmers do about 80 per cent of the work in AI development, but in the future, it will be reversed so that AI can handle 80 per cent of the effort while humans take on 20 per cent of the work to direct and polish.

