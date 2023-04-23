CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Alphabet CEO Pichai Reaps Over $200 Million In 2022 Amid Cost-cutting
Alphabet CEO Pichai Reaps Over $200 Million In 2022 Amid Cost-cutting

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Pichai’s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

