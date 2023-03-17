CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch With AMOLED Display And 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Features

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 08:30 IST

Delhi, India

Amazfit has a new premium smartwatch for buyers.

The smartwatch offers multiple health-centric sensors and a wide range of sports modes.

Amazfit has launched a new premium smartwatch in the Indian market this week which is part of the GTR series. The new GTR Mini smartwatch joins the other GTR wearables from the brand in the country and promises an ideal mix of style with substance. Amazfit GTR Mini gets an AMOLED curved display, supports both Android and iOS devices and you have the promise of battery life for couple of weeks.

Amazfit GTR Mini India Price

Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch is priced at Rs 10,999 and it comes in three colours black, pink and blue. The product will be available online from March 23 in the country.

Amazfit GTR Mini Features

The new GTR Mini smartwatch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED curved screen with 326 PPI and has anti-fingerprint coating. You can use with an Android phone or an iPhone running on Android 7.0 or iOS 12 and above versions. It has a physical button on the top-right which helps you navigate through the screen for different features.

Amazfit uses its Zepp OS 2.0 version to power the device that includes a slew of health tools like BioTracker PPG biometric sensor, acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor and more. The watch gets 5ATM rating for durability in water up to 50 meters.

The device weighs under 25 grams with the strap which makes it easy to wear all the time. Amazfit is providing 5 satellite positioning systems, along with 120+ sports modes. And finally, the GTR Mini claims to last for 14 days and around a week for the heavy users. With the lack of pure WearOS devices in this range, Amazfit continues to be a popular option for buyers.

