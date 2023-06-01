CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker With Alexa Launched In India: Price, Features
Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker With Alexa Launched In India: Price, Features

June 01, 2023

Amazon has launched its new speaker in India

The new speaker offers Alexa voice commands that also let you control smart home devices using your voice.

Amazon continues to refresh its Echo smart speaker lineup in India and the latest is the Echo Pop that was announced at the global event earlier this year. Echo Pop reminds you of the table clocks except this one has a mesh with speakers fitted inside along with a microphone for Alexa to hear your voice commands. Amazon is bringing its new speaker with a new processor that promises to give you faster responses.

Amazon Echo Pop Price In India

Amazon Echo Pop has launched in India for Rs 4,999 making it one of the cheaper Echo speakers in the market. You can buy it from online and offline stores across the country.

Amazon Echo Pop Features

Amazon Echo Pop has a semi-sphere design which sits on the surface like a table clock. It has front-facing speakers that can play your favourite music or podcast with a quick voice command to Alexa. The speaker can also be paired with your phone via Bluetooth to listen to your local files or any music app that you have paid for.

But it is not just music and basic voice commands that the Echo Pop supports, you can also set up your home devices and control them using Alexa on the speaker. Amazon claims smart devices from brands like Wipro,Syska and Xiaomi are compatible for this feature.

    Amazon also says that using the new AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the Echo Pop will provide you with faster responses from Alexa. The smart speaker comes in multiple bright colours similar to Google’s Nest Home Mini speakers.

    As like other Echo speakers, the Pop also has physical buttons to increase the volume or mute the microphone so that Alexa is not listening to all your conversations. You can connect the speaker using the Alexa app on your iOS or Android phone to add new routines that Alexa can understand.

