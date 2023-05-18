Amazon Echo Pop Speaker, Echo Buds Launched: Here's All You Need To Know

In a bid to offer customers a wider range of options for accessing Alexa, the US-based tech giant Amazon has unveiled its latest Echo lineup, introducing four new Echo devices — Echo Pop, Echo Buds, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 5 Kids.

With these additions, Amazon aims to provide users with greater flexibility and choice when it comes to interacting with their virtual assistant, Alexa. Each device brings unique features and functionalities to enhance the overall user experience.

Priced at $39.99, the Echo Pop is a new smart speaker introduced by the company with a semi-sphere form factor and comes in Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour options. It features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home. Echo Pop also supports eero Built-in, which means it can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage.

The Echo Buds are priced at $49.99 and come in single black colour. These true wireless (TWS) earbuds feature a sleek semi in-ear design and are designed to be sweat resistant, making them perfect for workouts and active lifestyles. With up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, the Echo Buds offers an impressive battery life.

Additionally, when combined with the carry case, they provide a total of up to 20 hours of uninterrupted music enjoyment. One standout feature of the Echo Buds is their ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

Coming to the next-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, Echo Show 5 combines the utility of Alexa, with the convenience of a compact screen so customers can watch news clips, check their Ring doorbell camera, view shopping lists, or easily make video calls to friends and family, the company said.

Echo Show 5 Kids is designed from the ground up for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more. With Echo Show 5 Kids, kids can have dance parties, listen to audiobooks, play games, or make video calls to parent-approved contacts.

Priced at $89.99, the Echo Show 5 comes available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue colour options, while Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new space-themed design ‘Galaxy’ for $99.99.

Amazon also announced that Echo Auto, which brings the convenience of Alexa to your vehicle, is now available for customers in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

This generation of Echo Auto comes in a slim design with an adhesive mount for increased placement flexibility in the car. It’s also built with five microphones, so you can keep your eyes on the road and easily listen to music, make calls, and add items to your calendar or to-do list with Alexa.