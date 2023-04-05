CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Amazon Lays Off Over 100 Employees Across Gaming Verticals: Report
1-MIN READ

Amazon Lays Off Over 100 Employees Across Gaming Verticals: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Laid off employees are already being notified.

Laid off employees are already being notified.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees across its gaming divisions that include Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon Games, as part of ongoing layoffs at the company.

The company is now reassigning workers to projects that fit its “strategic focus", according to a report in Engadget.

RELATED NEWS

“Laid off employees are already being notified, and will get severance pay, health benefits and paid time to find new jobs," the report noted.

In an internal memo, the company said the cuts come after Amazon weighed its ongoing projects against its “long-term goals".

Amazon is only offering the ‘New World’ game at the moment and its move to popularise a free-to-play shooter game called ‘Crucible’ was shut down after just a few months.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan. “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks, mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch."

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions".

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. amazon
first published:April 05, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 13:24 IST