Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Plan Launched In India: Check Price & More

E-commerce platform Amazon has launched the affordable Amazon Prime Lite, an affordable alternative to the annual Prime subscription in India. The new plan offers two-day deliveries and limited access to Prime Video, excluding Amazon Music, Amazon Gaming, and more.

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription Price In India

Available at Rs 999 for one year, Amazon Prime Lite users will have access to a toned-down version of the original Prime subscription with free delivery and early access to Prime sales.

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Availability

Users who are interested can easily sign up for the new Prime Lite plan through the Amazon app or website in India. They also have the option to switch to the affordable Prime Lite plan once their current Amazon Prime subscription expires.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription: Explained

The recently introduced Amazon Prime Lite subscription offers a cost-effective option for customers to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits. With Prime Lite, they can enjoy two-day delivery on Amazon purchases without any extra charges.

In comparison, the regular Prime subscription includes faster delivery options like one-day and same-day delivery. Additionally, for urgent orders, they have the option to avail of Amazon’s Morning Delivery for an additional Rs. 175 per order.

With a regular Prime membership, users have access to Amazon Music and Videos, while Prime Lite members enjoy the same benefits, albeit with some limitations.

In Prime Lite, the streaming quality on Prime Video is affected, offering unlimited video streaming in HD on two devices. Regular Prime members, on the other hand, can stream in 4K on up to six devices simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Lite will include ads, although the specifics of ad placement have not been clarified. In regular Prime Videos, ads are displayed at the beginning of shows or movies, but users have the option to skip them.