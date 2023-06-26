CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazon To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In India By 2030, Says CEO Andy Jassy: All Details

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 08:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Jassy met Modi during his first state visit to the US in Washington DC on Friday.

The company has made a commitment to digitize 10 million small businesses, facilitate $20 billion in exports, and generate 2 million jobs in India by 2025.

E-commerce giant Amazon will is ready to invest $15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to $26 billion. In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said: “We have invested $11 billion till date and intend to invest another $15 billion, which will bring the total to $26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to the future of partnering."

Jassy met Modi during his first state visit to the US in Washington DC on Friday. During their conversation, the two leaders discussed various topics such as helping Indian startups, generating employment opportunities, promoting exports, embracing digitalization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete on a global scale.

The company has made a commitment to digitize 10 million small businesses, facilitate $20 billion in exports, and generate 2 million jobs in India by 2025.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and tweeted about Jassy’s meeting with PM Modi.

“This big investment commitment by @amazonIN is to invest $26 billion by 2030 and create 20 Lakh jobs in India - is consistent with PM @narendramodiji’s vision of a Digital and Self-Reliant India n will help further deepen the #AI(America-India) tech partnership," he tweeted.

Currently, Amazon India is on track to deliver on them, having already digitised over 6.2 million small businesses, enabled over $7 billion in exports, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs. Amazon recently completed 10 years in India, empowering more than 12 lakh Indian businesses to sell crores of products online and deliver to customers in every serviceable pin code across the country.

