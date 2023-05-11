Android 14 Beta Rolling Out For Xiaomi, Vivo And OnePlus Phones: Full List

Android 14 has been announced at the I/O 2023 keynote this week by Google, and some of your smartphones now have access to the upcoming Android version via the Beta update. We already know that some of the Pixel phones will get the Android 14 beta 2 before any other brand but at the keynote last night, we got a whole roster of brands that are now providing the Android 14 Beta 2 for their eligible devices.

Android 14 Beta 2: These Phones Can Install Android 14 Version

- OnePlus 11

- Nothing Phone (1)

- iQOO 11

- Vivo X90 Pro

- Xiaomi 13

- Xiaomi 13 Pro

- Xiaomi 12T

- Oppo Find N2 Flip

- Oppo Find N2

- Tecno Camon 20

- Realme GT 2 Pro

- Google Pixel 4a

- Google Pixel 5

- Google Pixel 6

- Google Pixel 6 Pro

- Google Pixel 6a

- Google Pixel 7

- Google Pixel 7 Pro

As you can see from the list, brands like OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have already started working on their respective Android 14 beta versions, but it is surprising that Samsung isn’t mentioned in the first phase of the Beta 2 list. In fact, you also have Nothing, which has already confirmed that Android 14 Beta version will be coming to the Phone (1) in the first phase itself which is impressive from the new brand.

But most of these phones are in the flagship segment, except for the Tecno Camon 20 series which is more of a mid-range lineup. You can get access to the beta version for these phones by heading over to the company’s support page. Beta versions are generally buggy and can have issues which could affect the performance of your device, so we highly suggest that you do not install the beta version on a daily driver.

Android 14 Beta 2 Features

So what does the Beta 2 avatar of Android 14 bring to the table? You have new wallpaper customization options, including the ability to bring text and widgets, as well as create wallpapers with emojis.

This version also has some privacy-centric features like alerting users when an app wants to share their location data with third-party apps. Android 14 is also expected to offer lossless audio over USB which is critical for the success of the feature in years to come.

For visual changes, Android 14 gets native support for 10-bit HDR quality, which is now a given since most phones offer the technology. Google is likely to have a couple of more Android 14 beta versions before the public rollout is announced closer to the launch of the next Pixel series phones later this year.