Android 14 Release Delayed, Could Be Announced With Pixel 8 Series In October

Android 14 release seems to have been pushed to next month, and reports suggest Google could bring the new version with the Pixel 8 series at the launch event on October 4. Android 14 beta version has been out for a while, and many expect the stable version to be rolled out for the eligible devices sometime this month.

But Google has delayed the release of the source code for Android 14, which allows other phone brands to start building their own flavours of Android 14. With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones launching in less than a month, it is possible that Google will use the platform to publicly announce Android 14 for smartphones.

It will be the first time when a new Android version will be released on the day the new Pixel phones come out. Android 14 did get a head start earlier this year when the first beta version for developers was rolled out ahead of schedule, which indicated that Google might be preparing for an earlier-than-expected public release.

But since then the Android 14 beta versions have gone through their usual processes which seems to have hit roadblocks, forcing Google to pause the rollout this month. Brands like OnePlus confirmed that their stable Android 14 version will be offered this month, so it remains to be seen if OnePlus will be able to stick to its timeline after these new developments.

Having said that, none of the details given in the report are official, so it is possible that Google will quash these rumours and manage to release the public version of Android 14 this month itself before the new Pixel 8 phones are officially announced.

Android 14 is unlikely to see major design UI changes compared to the previous version. It will continue to focus on privacy and user security with new tools that help people feel safe about using an Android phone. The Pixel 8 series is launching on October 4 at an in-person event in New York, where we will also get to see the Pixel Watch 2. All three products are expected to launch in India.