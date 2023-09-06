Android Logo Changed To 'Complement' Google; Green Bugdroid Gets A Makeover As Well

Google’s Android operating system is famous for its quirky marketing and the iconic green bugdroid robot. The branding for the OS has changed a few times over the years, and it’s changing again in 2023 to “better represent” the Android community.

Google says that the Android brand has been updated a few times to modernize the look and feel. In 2019, they simplified the Android wordmark, and they got rid of the desert naming conventions like Android Lollipop and Oreo.

“Each time we overhaul our branding, we evaluate not only changing needs but also future goals. We know people today want more choice and autonomy, and we want our brand to be reflective of Android: something that gives people the freedom to create on their terms. As an open platform, it’s important that both our technology and brand are an invitation for people to create, connect, and do more with Google on Android devices,” Google said.

Further, Google says that its new design language draws its roots from the material design to “complement the Google brand palette.” And Google added that this update looks to help associate Android with Google better through “moving away from our longstanding lowercase stylization of ‘android,’ we’re elevating the Android logo by capitalizing the ‘A,’ adding more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.” According to the company, these changes help the Android logo mirror the Google logo more closely.

The Android bugdroid, too, is getting a 3D makeover. It now appears with “more dimension and a lot more character.” And Google notes that it is a “visual signifier of our brand,” so it wanted the bugdroid to appear as “dynamic as Android itself.” Moreover, Google has also made full-body changes to the bugdroid’s structure to make it fit better in both digital and real-world environments.

These changes should start reflecting across Google’s domains starting this year.