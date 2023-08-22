Android's eSIM Transfer Tool Will Work Using QR Codes: Report

eSIMs have become increasingly popular among OEMs and more and more people are starting to adopt them—especially when it comes to their second SIM card; and now that iPhones in the US have stopped featuring physical SIM slots altogether and offer native eSIM transfer, there’s a growing need to have a better eSIM experience right out of the box for Android phones as well. And that is exactly what Google seems to be doing with Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google is working on an eSIM transfer feature built into Android itself. While it was reported earlier this year, it was now found that Android is choosing to go with an alternate way compared to iOS—by using QR codes. According to 9to5Google, evidence of this was recently found in Google Play Services. This works by prompting a user to scan a QR code to initiate the eSIM transfer process; however, due to being in the development stage, the publication could not go past the starting portion of the said QR transfer process.

It is not clear if or when this native functionality comes to Android, but when it does, the processing of transferring an eSIM from one Android phone to another is expected to be simplified—which is currently dependent on carriers.

Apple’s recent iPhones already let you transfer eSIMs between two iPhones. Additionally, eSIMs for Apple have received a lot of attention lately, as iPhones in the US now only ship with eSIM support. eSIMs were first introduced to the iPhone with the iPhone XS and XR in 2018 as a way to add a second SIM card to your phone.