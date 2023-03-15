CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anthropic Introduces ChatGPT's Rival 'Claude': All You Need To Know
1-MIN READ

Anthropic Introduces ChatGPT's Rival 'Claude': All You Need To Know

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 10:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic's research.



Claude is a state-of-the-art high-performance model, on the other hand, Claude Instant is a lighter, less expensive and much faster option.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company founded by former members of OpenAI, has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ‘Claude’ which will compete against ChatGPT.

“Claude is a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic’s research into training helpful, honest, and harmless AI systems," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The new chatbot is accessible through chat interface and API in the company’s developer console, and is capable of a wide variety of conversational and text-processing tasks while maintaining a high degree of reliability and predictability.

“Claude can help with use cases including summarisation, search, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more," it added.

The company introduced two versions of Claude - Claude and Claude Instant.



The company further mentioned that it is planning to introduce even more updates in the coming weeks.

“As we develop these systems, we’ll continually work to make them more helpful, honest, and harmless as we learn more from our safety research and our deployments," it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
