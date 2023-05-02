Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air To Launch At WWDC 2023: What To Expect

Apple WWDC 2023: The US-based tech giant Apple is planning to unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The conference, which begins on June 5, will also include the announcement of new operating systems including iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, as well as Apple’s AR/VR headset.

The 15-inch MacBook Air rumors started in early 2021, and production of display panels for the laptop has reportedly been ramping up in recent months. The laptop will be powered by Apple’s standard M2 chip, which will have multiple graphics processing unit (GPU) configurations, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

As per the report, there have been no rumored design changes for the 15-inch MacBook Air beyond its larger display size. The potential 15-inch MacBook Air is reported to have an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU—similar to the outgoing M2 chipset. It will also feature 8GB of RAM as the base option. The laptop has been identified with the model number “Mac 15,3” and is listed as running macOS 14.

Last year, Apple announced the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip at WWDC. The 13-inch model has a notch in the display, a 1080p camera, a MagSafe 3 charging port, two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a scissor-switch Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID button, and a Force Touch trackpad. The available color options include Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver.

Also, Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5. The first beta version of the update should be made available to developers moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available in July.

The upcoming iOS 17 update is expected to bring new features and changes across various areas, including the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a recent Weibo post.

Users may have the option to adjust the font size on the Lock Screen, making it more customizable to their preferences. Additionally, a new button could allow users to share their custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users, adding a fun and interactive element to personalizing their devices

