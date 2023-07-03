Apple AirPods May Come With Hearing Aid, Body Temperature Tracking Features: Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to add to bring major hearing health and body-temperature features to new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro will have the ability to measure the wearer’s body temperature through their ear canal. Additionally, they will also include a new hearing health feature to detect potential hearing problems.

Gurman said that the iPhone maker is working on a new hearing test feature that will play different tones and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person can hear. The idea is to help users screen for hearing issues.

Apple is also planning cheaper models and a transition to USB-C charging ports. The product also will have ties to the Vision Pro headset due next year. “The capabilities will come in addition to already-announced software features that were part of iOS 17, as well as plans for new AirPods Pro and Max models," Gurman said.

He said that the iPhone maker is exploring how it could better position AirPods as a hearing aid. The hearing aid market is worth around $10 billion annually. The company has already introduced hearing-aid-like features such as Conversation Boost and Live Listen, but these features are still awaiting regulatory approval.

As per reports, last year, the US Food and Drug Administration eased hearing aid purchase rules, allowing for over-the-counter sales without an exam or prescription. That’s created more of an opening, and Apple has hired engineers from traditional hearing aid makers as part of this effort.

According to Gurman, Apple is developing AirPods with sensors to measure body temperature through the wearer’s ear canal. This method is expected to provide more accurate readings compared to wrist temperature measurements taken by Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra models during sleep.