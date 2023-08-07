Apple AirTag 2 Likely To Launch Next Year: Here's All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation tracker AirTag 2 in 2025. According to reports, AirTag 2 will likely go into mass production in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

The information came from the leaker LeaksApplePro who also said that the AirTag 2 will likely come with “tons of new features", including “3D Precision Finding”. The leaker further mentioned that “2024 estimates are a bit early according to sources.”

On August 2, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2."

According to Kuo, Apple intends to extend the usage of AirTags beyond the Find My application. The plan is to integrate them more closely with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset as part of a spatial computing ecosystem. However, specific details about the additional features for the item tracker have not been revealed yet.

Kuo also said that AirTags have quietly gained sales momentum, with estimated shipments reaching about 20 million units in 2021 and 35 million units in 2022.

Information about the AirTag 2 is limited, but it might come with upgrades over its predecessor, including the U2 chip, considering the first-gen AirTag had the U1 chip. We can expect more details to emerge in the coming months.

The current AirTag, released in April 2021, is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The smart tracker features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant. It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery. AirTag’s use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.