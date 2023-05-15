Apple Already Working On M3 Series Chips For Macs, Could Roll Out Later This Year

Apple has launched the M2 series chips for the Macs and iPads so far. And with the new lineup expected later this year, it seems the company already has the M3 chips in the works that could take the performance levels even higher. The new chipset is likely to use the 3nm process, which makes the hardware more power-efficient and still have room to add more components innards.

The report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple has been simultaneously working on the M2 Pro and the M3 chips to make sure that the third-party apps are compatible with the hardware from day one. It is intriguing to hear the details about the M3, even though we are yet to see the full fleet of M2-based Macs available in the market.

The 3nm chips are reportedly going to pack 12 CPU cores, 18 GPUs and support up to 36GB of RAM. The new Macs running the macOS 14 version could be the first to use the new chips that could be announced later this year, or early next year. The M3 models could also have Max and Ultra versions, pushing the envelope for high-end performance on Macs and even iPads in the near future.

Apple has already upgraded its catalogue with a new 15-inch MacBook Air, the first ever in the Air series recently. It has also now offered the popular Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad users with the M-series chipset and the A14 Bionic, respectively.