Apple and Goldman Sachs Launch High-Yield Savings Account for US Savers
1-MIN READ

Apple and Goldman Sachs Launch High-Yield Savings Account for US Savers

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST

New York, US

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus. (File Photo)

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus. (File Photo)

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15 percent on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average

Apple Inc is seeking to attract U.S. savers with a new high-yield deposit account it announced on Monday with partner Goldman Sachs Group Inc amid increased competition among financial institutions for consumer dollars.

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15 percent on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37 percent on savings in bank accounts.

Regional and small banks are competing for deposits by dangling promotions, including higher rates and cash bonuses for opening new accounts.

The moves come after rattled consumers moved billions of dollars to banking giants from smaller lenders in March following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9 percent Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

first published:April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST