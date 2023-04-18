Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook To Be There At India’s First Apple Store Launch

Read more

store is named Apple Saket and will open to the public on April 20, 11AM onwards. The Apple Saket store will be relatively much smaller compared to the BKC store.

At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.

What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

