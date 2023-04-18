Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook To Be There At India’s First Apple Store Launch

Live now
Reported By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:20 IST
New Delhi, India
After years of waiting, Apple’s first store in India is opening to the public on April 18, 11AM onwards. The first Apple store is coming up in Mumbai at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex. The store is named Apple BKC and Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the opening of the store and he is also expected to interact with some visitors. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.
A huge crowd of Apple fans are expected to be there at the Apple BKC as people wait to see what's special about an Apple store. Soon after Mumbai, Apple is also opening another store in Delhi at the Saket inside Select Citywalk mall.
During his first day in India on April 17th, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023
Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.
Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the grand opening of India’s first Apple store at BKC, Mumbai. Also, he is expected to interact with some visitors.
At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.
