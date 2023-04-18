CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook To Be There At India’s First Apple Store Launch

Live now

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook To Be There At India’s First Apple Store Launch

After years of waiting, Apple’s first store in India is opening to the public on April 18, 11AM onwards. The store is named Apple BKC and Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the opening of the store and he is also expected to interact with some visitors. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple BKC store opening live updates
After years of waiting, Apple's first store in India is opening to the public on April 18, 11AM onwards. The first Apple store is coming up in Mumbai at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex. The store is named Apple BKC and Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the opening of the store and he is also expected to interact with some visitors.

A huge crowd of Apple fans are expected to be there at the Apple BKC as people wait to see what’s special about an Apple store. Soon after Mumbai, Apple is also opening another store in Delhi at the Saket inside Select Citywalk mall. This Read More

Key Events

Apr 18, 2023 08:20 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran On His 1st Day In India

During his first day in India on April 17th, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai.

Apr 18, 2023 07:50 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Raveena Tandon To Mouni Roy, Bollywood Celebs Pose With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.

Apr 18, 2023 07:36 IST

Tim Cook shares his first vada pav in Mumbai with Madhuri Dixit

Apr 18, 2023 07:32 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: A glimpse of the Apple BKC store at Jio World Drive, Mumbai

The first Apple store in India– Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, is opening to the public on April 18 at 11am.
Apr 18, 2023 07:31 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apr 18, 2023 07:29 IST

Apple BKC Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Says "Hello Mumbai"

Apr 18, 2023 07:28 IST

WATCH Video: Inside India's First Apple Store- Apple BKC Mumbai

Apr 18, 2023 07:26 IST

Apple BKC Store Launch Live Updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Present During The Grand Opening

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the grand opening of India’s first Apple store at BKC, Mumbai. Also, he is expected to interact with some visitors.

store is named Apple Saket and will open to the public on April 20, 11AM onwards. The Apple Saket store will be relatively much smaller compared to the BKC store.

At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.

What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

