Apple Brings Final Cut Pro And Logic Pro Editing Tools To iPad: All Details

iPad users can finally use Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on their devices. The popular video editing tool for Apple has been a mainstay on Macs for years and now the company feels it has been optimised to run on the Apple tablets as well.

Logic Pro is the audio creation tool that also comes to iPads. Final Cut Pro (FCP) and Logic Pro (LP) will be offered via subscription and you can sign up for the platforms on the App Store starting May 23. FCP will run on iPad models powered by the M1 chip or later, while LC is compatible with iPads with A12 Bionic chipset or later. You also need to be on the iPadOS 16.4 version to use these new editing tools.

Apple has been looking at ways to make the iPad a seamless crossover with a Mac and for this the company decided to bring the iPadOS which offers a slew of features that you get on the Macs. You can get either of these tools for a monthly subscription of Rs 499 or pay Rs 4,999 for the annual plan.

But with the evolution of the iPad thanks to the M-series chip, Apple is now bringing the heavyweights to the device, showing its trust and possible roadmap for iPads to become a Mac clone in the foreseeable future.

FCP for iPad gets a touch interface and intuitive tools which will be a first for the company. Apple has included a new jog wheel that promises to make editing easier. You can also create sketches or write notes using the Apple Pencil with the help of the Live Drawing feature.

Apple is also using machine learning to help with quick removal/replacement of the background or other subjects in the visual. New editing graphics are also part of the package. You can import videos from Files or Photos app and save it inside an FCP project. That’s not all, bring any video created in iMovie to the app and edit using FCP and export the file to the Mac.

