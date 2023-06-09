Apple Brings New App Store Policies To Block Clone Apps For iPhone Users: What It Means

Apple has launched the new MacBook and its first-ever mixed reality headset this week. But the WWDC 2023 also had some interesting updates behind the scenes which is important to the users as well. The Apple App Store has got some new policies in place as Apple looks to thwart the issue of app clones and copycats.

In fact, the company has gone to the extent of saying that the clone apps are violating its App Store rules, which could get them blacklisted from the App Store. The new rules clearly state that no developer can use the same code, user interface or even the name that is similar to another popular app.

App clones have become a big issue for both Google and Apple in the past few years, where developers try to ride on the hype of popular apps and make clone versions that sound or look similar to the main apps. Such cases became prevalent when Wordle became a hit, even though it never had an app for phones.

These changes probably also have to do with the threat posed by ChatGPT which is being used by developers for coding and making apps. Apple clearly feels that revising the App Store policies will show the company means business and it won’t let the developers flout any rules or else their app will be removed from the App Store which is a bigger loss to the app makers.

Having said that, the company will have to strictly monitor these apps and ensure that any cloning is done in the right way, and Apple doesn’t end up removing apps that may not have broken its App Store rules. There are other changes mentioned in the App Store policies, which includes apps that show ads. These apps need to have the ability to report for ads that are not appropriate for certain age groups and other subscription related changes.