Apple Buys AR Startup Mira as it Expands into Headset Market with Vision Pro
Apple Buys AR Startup Mira as it Expands into Headset Market with Vision Pro

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 01:37 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Apple Launched Vision Pro AR/VR headsets at WWDC 2023.

Apple Launched Vision Pro AR/VR headsets at WWDC 2023.

This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro

Apple Inc has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a post from Mira CEO’s private Instagram account and a person familiar with the matter.

This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, one of its riskiest bets since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago, barging into a market dominated by Meta Platforms.

Apple’s headset will test a market crowded with devices that have yet to gain traction with consumers and put it in direct competition with Facebook-owner Meta after years of clashes between the companies over issues like user privacy and control of developer platforms.

Mira’s military contracts include a small agreement with the U.S, Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases, the Verge report said.

The Verge added that Apple had confirmed the acquisition saying that it buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and generally does not discuss its purpose or plans.

    Apple has brought on at least 11 of Mira’s employees as part of the acquisition, according to the report.

    Apple, Mira and its CEO Ben Taft did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
    first published:June 07, 2023, 01:37 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 01:37 IST